South Norfolk apartment building catches fire, 6 adults displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- An apartment building in Chesapeake caught fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Parkside Drive around 8:35 p.m., and arrived 6 minutes later.

Smoke was coming from the two-story building.

As fire crews entered the building they found that a fire in a first floor apartment unit had been extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system.

Water from the sprinkler system caused damage to three adjoining units.

Officials said the cause of the fire was from a malfunctioning heater located in the fire damaged apartment.

No injuries and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced occupants.



