SpaceX animation shows Falcon Heavy operation from liftoff to orbit

The animation is a pretty shot, but SpaceX and NASA officials hope be even nicer once Falcon Heavy liftoffs from Kennedy Space Center. (Photo: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A new animation released ahead of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch shows how it'll go from takeoff to orbit if all goes according to plan.

Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world should it get off the ground later today, Tuesday, Feb. 6. The launch window is open from 1:30-4 p.m. at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39A.

Weather likely won't be an issue: there is an 80-percent probability of "go" conditions.

After the rocket's liftoff, SpaceX's animation shows two of three Falcon 9 rocket boosters -- a combined 18 Merlin engines -- coming back to the space center for landing. The last booster continues on but later lands on a SpaceX ship in the ocean.

Falcon Heavy's payload, SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk's own red Tesla Roadster, will continue on into space.

This is, again, if all goes without a hitch.

Check out the video below:

