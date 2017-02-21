Spicer says Trump has 'healthy respect' for press

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Could there be a thaw in the relationship between President Trump and the media?

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today that Mr Trump has "a healthy respect for the press."

Spicer's comments came five days after Trump Tweeted that the New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN are "the enemy of the American people.'

"He has a healthy respect for the press, but I think it's a two way street," Spicer said at the daily White House press briefing.

And with that, Spicer went on to list President Trump's continuing grievances with journalists who cover him.

"And I think the President understands that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not be completely accurate or fair in their coverage of what's going on," he said.

Critics, like ODU's Joyce Hoffmann, have said such tactics are dangerous.

"I think it has a chilling effect on the news media, that the the news media will now steer far, far clear of offending this man in many cases, which in itself is a threat to freedom of the press," she said.

When one thinks of America's enemies, Osama bin Laden, or Sadaam Hussein might come to mind. When asked directly today if President Trump now regrets using that word, enemy, to describe the media, Spicer said this:

"I think the President has been very clear that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not represent his record accurately and it is a concern to him."

