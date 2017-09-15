Stabbing in Newport News, victim has life threatening injuries

Police lights.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a stabbing that left a victim with life-threatening injuries Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a male subject was found at the 700 block of Waterfront Circle with a stab wound to the torso.

According to authorities, they believed the injuries were not life threatening, but since they got the victim to the hospital, they found other wounds.

Police believe he was a victim of a robbery or attempted robbery at 6th Street and Ivy Avenue.

Officials say they have obtained a possible suspect.

No further information was released.

