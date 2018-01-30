State trooper injured after being rear-ended on I-64

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia State Trooper was taken to the hospital Monday night after his marked patrol car was struck from behind on Interstate 64 East.

Investigators say that at about 8:15 p.m., Trooper B.L. Rogers was investigating another traffic accident in the safety work zone area west of mile marker 242. The trooper pulled over into the right lane of travel and had his emergency lights turned on. He coned off the right lane for the accident investigation, allowing traffic to continue flowing in the left lane.

As traffic began to slow down, police said a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Deandre Lamont Gillis of Hampton slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him. Gillis allegedly lost control of his vehicle and ran into the back of the trooper's car.

Trooper Rogers was taken to Riverside Hospital in Williamsburg, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Gillis was charged with reckless driving.

