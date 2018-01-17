State Trooper injured from I-64 accident; citizen speeding in snow

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEWPOTRNEWS, Va. (VWEC) -- A Virginia State Trooper was involved in an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard investigating an accident around 3:30 in the afternoon.

A driver in a 2010 Honda was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions, lost control and hit the state car from behind.

That caused the driver of a Mazda pickup to hit the Honda.

The Trooper was taken to Sentara Urgent Care with non life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other drivers involved has not been released.

As of 4:40 p.m., the two left lanes were shut down so the accident could be investigated.

