State trooper injured in I-64 crash; driver speeding in snow

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (VWEC) -- A Virginia State Trooper was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon.
The trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard investigating an accident around 3:30 in the afternoon.
A driver in a 2010 Honda was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions, lost control and hit the state car from behind.
That caused the driver of a Mazda pickup to hit the Honda.
The Trooper was taken to Sentara Urgent Care with non life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other drivers involved has not been released.
As of 4:40 p.m., the two left lanes were shut down so the accident could be investigated.
