Storm causes large tree to fall near new Larchmont Elementary

Fallen tree in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A large tree fell during severe weather near an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

The tree fell on the sidewalk near Larchmont Elementary, landing just a few feet from Hampton Blvd.

Martha Rollins walks along Hampton Blvd. every day. She just hopes that the tree is cleaned up soon.

"Well, I can't figure out how I'm going to cross the street to tell you the truth because it is not a good idea to walk in Hampton Blvd."

No one was injured when the tree fell.

The wind and flood advisories are expected to last late into the night.

