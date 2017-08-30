WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Storm causes large tree to fall near new Larchmont Elementary

After a day of rain, a large tree has fallen near the new Larchmont Elementary School

Staff , WVEC 3:01 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A large tree fell during severe weather near an elementary school Tuesday afternoon. 

The tree fell on the sidewalk near Larchmont Elementary, landing just a few feet from Hampton Blvd. 

Martha Rollins walks along Hampton Blvd. every day. She just hopes that the tree is cleaned up soon.

"Well, I can't figure out how I'm going to cross the street to tell you the truth because it is not a good idea to walk in Hampton Blvd." 

No one was injured when the tree fell. 

The wind and flood advisories are expected to last late into the night. 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories