Storm causes large tree to fall new Larchmont Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A large tree fell during severe weather near an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
The tree fell on the sidewalk near Larchmont Elementary, landing just a few feet from Hampton Blvd.
Martha Rollins walks along Hampton Blvd. every day. She just hopes that the tree is cleaned up soon.
"Well, I can't figure out how I'm going to cross the street to tell you the truth because it is not a good idea to walk in Hampton Blvd."
No one was injured when the tree fell.
The wind and flood advisories are expected to last late into the night.
