Stretch of US 52 receives interstate designation

Tire marks on asphalt (Photo: pinnygirl)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A stretch of U.S. 52 in North Carolina has been approved by federal officials for interstate designation.



The Winston-Salem Journal reports a section of highway between Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem and Interstate 85 in Lexington has been designated as Interstate 285 by the Federal Highway Administration.



The N.C. Department of Transportation made a request to upgrade the highway to regular interstate status in September after completing a pavement and interchange project. Making the highway an interstate has been in the plans for more than a decade.



The designation comes three months after North Carolina DOT Secretary Jim Trogdon told members of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce last November that future road priorities for Forsyth County could include expanding U.S. 52 to six lanes.

