Student brought gun to Kings Fork High School in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A student brought a gun to Kings Fork High School in Suffolk on Tuesday.

According to an automated message from the school, administrators were notified that a student had a gun. The student was confronted, searched, and officials found a gun on the student.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

The recording also states that the Suffolk Police Department was notified.

According to police, a 15-year-old male student had a handgun in his possession.

Suffolk Police took the student into custody and petitions were obtained for possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm on school property, and underage possession of a firearm.

Police say there were no specific threats related to the weapon on the school campus. A detention order was issued and the subject is being transported to Tidewater Detention Home in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The incident remains under investigation.

A 13News Now viewer shared Suffolk Public School's automated message with us:

© 2018 WVEC-TV