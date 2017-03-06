Student facing deportation after arrest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
-
'March 4 Trump' in Virginia Beach Finds Relatively Peaceful Opposition
-
Ford Recalling Over 30,000 Vehicles
-
Scuffle between off-duty officer and man leads to arrest
-
Bond Denied for Guard Charged in Killing of Pokemon Go Player
-
911 calls released from deadly CBBT crash
-
'March 4 Trump' Takes Place at Mount Trashmore
-
Crews battle Norfolk fire
-
Weather Forecast from 13News Now at 11 on March 5, 2017
More Stories
-
U.S. Marine Corps responds to nude photo scandalMar. 5, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
Man charged after pursuit, crash that shut down interstateMar. 5, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
Missing man with dementia returns home safeMar. 4, 2017, 7:51 p.m.