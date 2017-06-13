Students competing in NASA's Mars ice challenge in Hampton

(Photo: NASA)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- NASA is challenging college students to come up with a way to extract water from ice on Mars.

On June 14, teams will work on drawing water from simulated Mars ice stations in Langley's research aircraft hanger in Hampton.

Each team will try and remove water from solid blocks of ice covered in a mix of clay and rock about three feet deep.

NASA's Mars Ice Challenge is part of an effort to enable and sustain human life on other worlds. Getting humans into space is NASA's focus for the next few decades.

This challenge allows students to engage as partners in NASA's efforts to send us into space.

Competing schools include, Colorado School of Mines, University of Pennsylvania, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, North Carolina State University, University of Texas at Austin, Alfred University in New York, and two teams from West Virginia University

This is being held in conjunction with 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Langley Research Center.

© 2017 WVEC-TV