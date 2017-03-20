Students evacuated following bomb threat at Lafayette High School

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a bomb threat at Lafayette High School, Monday morning.

The threat was called into the school's main office just after 10:15 a.m.

Students were evacuated and placed on buses.

Fire crews and Police partnered with School Officials to search the building. The Bomb Squad was also on scene to assist.

The search lasted roughly two and a half hours. Students returned to class after the building was ruled safe. Parents were allowed to pick up their children if they felt their safety was at risk.

The threat is currently under investigation by the County's Fire Marshal's Office.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

