STUDY: Drinking beer and wine daily makes you live longer

A recent study shows that light to moderate drinkers live longer than those who don’t drink or drink excessively.

The study was conducted by a university of public health in China on over 300,000 people.

There was a significant correlation between light to moderate drinking and a significant decrease in heart disease.

According to the study, light to moderate drinkers who were women were 20 percent less likely to die a premature death and 34 percent less likely to die of heart disease. Men were 13 percent less likely to die a premature death and 21 percent less likely to die of heart disease.

Among men in the study, heavy drinkers were found to be at 25 percent more risk of premature death and 67 percent more at risk of getting cancer. Among women, however, the increased risk was so small that the number was considered insignificant.

Just remember, always in moderation. Here’s to a longer life!

