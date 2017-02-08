Suffolk Christian Academy closes for third day in a row due to sick students

Ill boy lying in bed. Sad child with fever and ice bag on head. (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Christian Academy has announced that they will be closed Thursday, due to a large amount of students and faculty being sick.

The school has been closed for two days this week due to the number of students that have become ill. The school will remain closed Thursday because the teachers, or the their children, have also become ill.

It is not just one illness that plagues the school, some of the ailments aren't even contagious. Some students have ear infections, while others have sinus infections, strep, or even the flu.

The school will undergo extra cleaning while closed.

