Suffolk firefighters battled chimney fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews responded to a chimney fire in Suffolk on Friday.

According to officials, dispatch was alerted to the fire at 3:33 p.m. and crews were on the scene 6 minutes later.

The single resident was able to escape the home in the 5700 block of Godwin Avenue. The fire spread from the chimney to the attic of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:50 p.m.

The occupant was displaced from their home, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

