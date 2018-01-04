Suffolk investigating a shooting that hospitalized one

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.
At the 300 block of Hunter Street a juvenile was treated and taken to a local hospital around 3:15 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information has been released at this time. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
