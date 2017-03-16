Suffolk man arrested in connection to forcible sodomy involving a juvenile

Samuel Johnson (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection to incidents of forcible sodomy involving a juvenile, last month..

Samuel Johnson was arrested on February 14.

He has been charged with two counts of Forcible Sodomy Victim Under 13, two counts of Object Sexual Penetration Victim Under 13, four counts of Enticing Another Into a Dwelling House with the Intent to Commit Felony, and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The alleged incidents occurred at Johnson's home with a boy earlier in February.

The investigation is ongoing, and could result in more charges in the future.

Johnson is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

