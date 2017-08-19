Suffolk 'Peace Rally' cancelled

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- According to Suffolk police, a 'Peace Rally' scheduled for Saturday night has been cancelled.

Event organizers requested it to be cancelled.

The event was expected to happen at Suffolk City Hall at 6 p.m. The plan was to start walking from City Hall at 7 to the train station on Main Street.

The rally was inspired to bring peace to Dre Harris, a young black man who was assaulted at the Charlottesville rally last weekend.

A GoFundMe page raising money for Harris's medical expenses goes further into detail about what happened to him.

"I was chased and beat with metal poles. I was knocked unconscious repeatedly," the post says. "Every time I went to stand up I was knocked back down."

A hashtag, #JusticeForDrePeaceRally, has been going around social media for a few days.

#justicefordrepeacerally Tweets

According to our partners at the Virginian Pilot, Imari Griffin is the organizer behind the rally.

Griffin posted a video on Facebook, which she has since taken down, saying, “I have received threats, threats to my life, threats to my safety, and threats to this rally…”

13News Now has reached out to police to confirm threats, we have not heard back.

© 2017 WVEC-TV