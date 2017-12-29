Suffolk police investigate an attempted credit union robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted credit union robbery.

On Friday around 10:45 a.m. dispatch received a call the incident on the 3500 block of Bridge Road.

According to police, a man entered the Chartway Federal Credit Union and gave a clerk a note demanding money. The clerk did not give anything, so the man took the note and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a black man around 50-years-old who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a white dust/ surgical mask covering his mouth and nose.

Authorities believe this suspect is linked to a robbery that occurred on December 19 at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

