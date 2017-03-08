Suffolk Police search for man connected to sexual assault, considered armed and dangerous

Marcel Andre Ausby (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

36-year-old Marcel Andre Ausby is from the 100 block of Nancy Dr.

Police have filed warrants for Ausby's arrest. He is wanted for one count of Abduction with Intent to Defile, and Attempted Object Sexual Penetration. These charges are for an incident that happened on March 7. That incident occurred in the 100 block of North Main St.

Ausby has been described at a 6' tall black man. He weighs around 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ausby is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 9-1-1.

