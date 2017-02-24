Suffolk Police search for missing endangered man

Derrick Henry Brown (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered man.

40-year-old Derrick Henry Brown was last seen on Thursday.

He was reported missing by the staff at the Tabernacle Gardens Assisted Living Facility in the 2500 block of E. Washington St.

Brown was last seen walking on Portsmouth Blvd. around 12:45 p.m.

Brown is described as a 6'3" black man. He weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat and bandanna.

Brown suffering from a medical condition and does not have his medication.

According to officials, Brown is know n to frequent the Franklin Area and may be trying to walk to that city.

If you have seen Brown, or know where he may be, contact 911 or local police.

