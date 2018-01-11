Suffolk school leaders ask for rezoning input

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two new schools will open in Suffolk later this year and school officials are asking for feedback on where to rezone students.

Florence Bowser Elementary and Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School are expected to open this September.

The Suffolk school district is now working to determine which students will go to the two new schools.

According to the district, students could move from Driver Elementary to Florence Bowser Elementary and from John Yates Middle School to Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School.

Members of the community can voice their opinions on the rezoning at City Hall on Washington Street in Suffolk at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A survey is also available online. The deadline to submit is January 19. Click HERE to access it.

