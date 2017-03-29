Suffolk schools prepare parents for possible increase of bus driver absences

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Parents of children who attend school in Suffolk, received an email preparing them for a large number of bus driver absences Friday.

Public Information & Community Relations Officer Bethanne Bradshaw sent the email to parents hoping it would give them enough time to plan another way for their children to get to school, should their bus be late.

School officials expect more absences than normal, and believe it will cause an increase in late buses. At last count, 45 drivers said they will not be working Friday.

The transportation department has called a bus driver meeting for Thursday at 10 a.m. They will be discussing how Suffolk Public Schools is working on bus driver concerns.

Drivers received a reminder call from the school superintendent, Wednesday evening.

In the mean time, school officials are calling in substitute drivers to try to cover all routes.

Parents are asked to consider taking their child to school, or at least waiting with them at the bus stop until the bus arrives.

