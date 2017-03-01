Suffolk Workforce Development Center to hold Job Corps information session

file image (Photo: Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Suffolk Workforce Development Center will be holding a Job Corps Information Session, Thursday, March 30.

The event will start at 9 a.m. on the second flood of The Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 157 North Main St.

Residents of Suffolk and Franklin, between the ages of 16 and 24, are encouraged to attend the free event.

Topics such as professions in automotive technology, CNA/LPN, culinary arts, electrician, health careers, landscaping, office administration, painting, pharmacy tech, plumbing, welding, and security will be discussed.

Those who attend the event will need to follow a dress code of button, or polo, shirts, slacks, belt, and shoes for men. Women will be required to wear a dress, skirt, or slacks with a blouse and shoes.

Both men and women are asked not to wear jeans, sneakers, or shorts.

To learn more about the Job Corps Program, which provides low-income men and women with an the chance to gain experience to begin a career or advance to higher education at no cost, contact the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at (757) 514-7730.

