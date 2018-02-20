Superintendent suggests moving students from Huntington Middle School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The acting superintendent presented a recommendation on Tuesday to move its students from Huntington Middle School.

Due to the building's deteriorating conditions, in December, the school board gave the superintendent authorization to study and analyze the future needs of Huntington Middle School. This also included looking into the need to transfer students for the 2018-2019 school year.

After asking local families for input in December and January, three major themes emerged:

A desire to keep the students together if the students need to transfer from Huntington A request to keep the students close to home in the southeast community An appeal to allow the students to continue with the teachers and staff with whom they have already formed relationships

The Superintendents' recommendation suggested reassigning the 5th-graders zoned for Huntington to Hines and Crittenden middle schools. Current 6th and 7th-grade Huntington students would attend school together with their teachers in one wing at Heritage High School.

Hines Middle and Crittenden Middle would receive about 80 additional 6th-grade students next year, and to maintain current student-teacher ratios, several Huntington 6th-grade teachers will also be transferred.

Tuesday’s presentation was only a proposal for the School Board’s consideration. During the coming weeks, the School Board and Superintendent will seek public input on this recommendation.

A Family Information Meeting will be held at Huntington on Monday, February 26, at 6 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed plan.

Also, a School Board public hearing on the reassignment plan is scheduled for March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the School Administration Building. The School Board is scheduled to vote on the recommended plan to reassign students at its March 27 meeting.

