Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case in March

Gloucester High School student Gavin Grimm

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Oral arguments are scheduled for a Hampton Roads teenager's case that has made its way to the United States Supreme Court.

Gavin Grimm is the transgender teen from Gloucester who is suing for the right to use the boy's bathroom in school.

In 2014, Gloucester High School initially allowed Grimm to use the boys bathroom, but stopped weeks later after some community members expressed concern. A lower court then ordered the Gloucester County School Board to accommodate Grimm, but the board appealed.

“I think that there's a lot of support for transgender people and them using the right bathrooms, but that doesn't get laws passed," the 17-year-old previously told 13News Now. “It doesn't make sure that people are going to be treated correctly. It takes a lot more than that, unfortunately.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its schedule for March, showing oral arguments in the case of Gloucester County School Board v. G.G. will take place on Tuesday, March 28.

