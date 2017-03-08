Surveillance video catches parking lot robbery

(Photo: City of Newport News)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after one person was robbed in a parking lot, early Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred in the 500 block of Purlieu Dr. just before 12:45 a.m.

According to officials, a 46-year-old woman pulled into the parking lot at 12:30 a.m. She was getting out of her vehicle, after parking near a rental office, when the suspect yelled at the woman to hand over her purse.

The victim says the stranger came out of nowhere. He also pointed a gun at her before grabbing her purse and running away towards Woods Rd.

The purse contained cash, credit cards, and personal identifications.

A security camera caught the incident. If you have seen this person, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

