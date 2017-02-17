Suspect attempts to rob two cell phone stores in less than 2 hours

(Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say robbed one cell phone store, and attempted to rob a second store, Friday, February 10.

The incidents occurred less than two hours apart.

The first robbery happened at the Boost Mobile store on Holland Dr. around 3:45 p.m. The suspect walked into the store and demanded money while implying that they had a weapon. After taking the cash the suspect ran away towards Pecan Gardens.

The suspect then attempted to rob a Metro PCS store at 5:30 p.m. When the suspect walked into the store an employee asked that they uncover their face, but the suspect refused and went towards the register. When the employee approached the suspect, they ran out of the store towards the Pizza Hut on Lynnhaven Pkwy.

If you have seen this suspect, or know who they are, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

