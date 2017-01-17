Suspect in Philadelphia murder found hiding in cubby hole in Norfolk

(Photo: U.S. Marshals)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a homicide in Philadelphia, Tuesday.

Karl Howard was wanted in connection to a murder in Philadelphia that happened in September 2016.

Around 1:30 p.m. officials arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maycox Ave. where they believed Howard was staying.

When officials knocked on the door and ordered Howard to come to the front door. The rear entrance to the home was opened and Howard appeared in the doorway only to see multiple police officers. Howard then quickly slammed the door shut and officials evacuated the other people who were inside the home.

Officials entered the home with the Norfolk canine unit, and attempted to locate Howard. Within minutes he was found curled up inside a cubby hole above a closed in a bedroom.

Howard then attempted to give the officials a fake name.

Howard will be held at the Norfolk City Jail until he is returned to Philadelphia.

