WVEC
Close

Police: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing Orlando officer

The Associated Press , WVEC 10:45 AM. EST January 09, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A manhunt is on the way for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a police officer. 

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.


A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories