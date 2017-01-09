Police: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing Orlando officer

(Photo: Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A manhunt is on the way for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a police officer.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.



Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.



