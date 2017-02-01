Suspect rams into officer, starts fire before police chase in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A police officer was airlifted to the hospital following a vehicle pursuit.

While working a narcotics operation at the Windsor Food and Gas on Windsor Blvd., a marked vehicle pulled up to the suspect's car in order to conduct a traffic stop. When the officer was exiting his vehicle, the suspect rammed into the officer.

The suspect then backed over the gas pumps, causing a fire, before driving out of the parking lot, and police pursuit began.

The pursuit ended at the Southern States on Windsor Blvd. The suspect and two other people got out of the car and began to run away.

All three people were found and taken into custody, including the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Raydin Alexander Smith,

Officers are currently in the process of obtaining multiple felony warrants for Smith, including attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The officer was air lifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

