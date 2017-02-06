Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison for Va. Beach woman's death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- a 24-year-old man was sentenced in the death of Crystal Stevenson, Monday.

Stevenson and a group of her friends were are the Oceanfront for a night out when they met Michael Hines and his friends. The two groups began to talk and eventually make their way to a home on Gallery Ave.

An argument broke out during the party, and the homeowner demanded that everyone leave.

Hines and Stevenson got into a fight in the street outside of the home. Stevenson punched Hines in the face, and Hines pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired one shot at Stevenson, before running away.

Stevenson died from her injuries.

Eyewitnesses told police that the suspect was wearing a shirt that said "hustle gang" on it. Hines was later seen at a 7-Eleven wearing that same shirt. Police released the video to the media, and Hines' father recognized him. He then brought his son to the police station.

Hines denied any wrongdoing, but when officials let Hines' father speak with him he admitted to the shooting, and said "the truth won't help me now."

Hines had prior convictions for Robbery and Use of a Firearm in Chesapeake.

A jury found Hines guilty in August 2016, after a four day trial. Between the jury's fixed punishment, and a guilty plea for the charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Hines was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Hines has also received a recent sentence of seven years in prison for a violation of probation.

