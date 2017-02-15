Suspect tries to rob Family Dollar with Portsmouth Firefighters inside

(Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store that happened Wednesday evening.

Officials arrived at the Family Dollar on Effingham Street around 9:07 p.m.

According to detectives, The suspect walked into the business, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded all the money from the register.

Several Portsmouth Firefighters were inside the store at the time of the robbery. The suspect did not realize this, until hearing their public safety radios they were carrying. Upon realizing who they were the suspect ran away empty handed.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing all black and a white mask.

If you have any information who this suspect is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

