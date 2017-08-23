Suspect who was subject of manhunt charged with murder

This booking photo provided by McDowell County Sheriffs Office shows Phillip Michael Stroupe II, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Stroupe was arrested after a two-county chase at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on U.S. Highway 70, west of Marion. (Photo: McDowell County Sheriffs Office via AP)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man accused of killing another man and leading police on a multi-day manhunt through a national forest has been indicted on several charges, including murder.



Local news outlets report 39-year-old Phillip Stroupe II was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He still faces charges in other counties. Stroupe's father, 68-year-old Phillip Stroupe Sr., was also indicted on accessory after the fact of first-degree murder charges.



Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman says the state will pursue the death penalty against Stroupe II.



Stroupe II is accused of kidnapping and killing 68-year-old Thomas Bryson before leading authorities on a hunt through Pisgah National Forest. The victim's body was found July 30 in an Arden cornfield.



It's unclear if either Stroupe has an attorney.

