Suspects steal pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Nashville Ave. around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they learned that the Chanellos Pizza delivery driver was on his way to a home when a man walked up, pointed a gun at him and took the driver's vehicle.

While the delivery driver was calling 911, a second suspect came from the side of the home, grabbed the pizza and jumped into the stolen vehicle with the first suspect. The two suspects then drove away.

The driver was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a young black man wearing a white tank top. He used a white shirt to cover part of his face and had a black and silver handgun.

The second suspect is described as a young black man.

Police are searching for the stolen vehicle, a 2005 silver Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia tags VTZ-3425.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

