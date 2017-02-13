Suspect's vehicle collides with tractor trailer during police pursuit

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a short pursuit that ended with a serious crash, Monday evening.

The pursuit began after a deputy attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop on Beans Church Blvd. in Smithfield, and the driver fled.

During the pursuit, the suspect turned his lights off in an attempt to lose the deputy. The suspect then drove onto Rt. 10 and collided with a tractor trailer.

According to officials, the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Rt. 10 has been shut down while Virginia State Police investigate the crash.

