Swimming advisories for Newport News beaches lifted

The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District has lifted all swimming advisories that were in effect for King-Lincoln Park Beach Anderson Beach and Hilton Park Beach in Newport News.

The Eastern Shore Health District also lifted a swimming advisory for Cape Charles Beach in Cape Charles, Va.

Advisories in Newport News and on the Eastern Shore had been put in place last week after samples showed higher levels of bacteria than what are considered safe by the state.

© 2017 WVEC-TV