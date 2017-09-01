Swimming advisories: Which are in effect, which are lifted

The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District lifted a swimming advisory for King-Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News on Friday, while advisories at Hilton and Anderson Park beaches remained in effect.

The Eastern Shore Health District also lifted a swimming advisory for Cape Charles Beach in Cape Charles, Va.

Advisories in Newport News and on the Eastern Shore had been put in place earlier in the week after samples showed higher levels of bacteria than what are considered safe by the state.

York County and Virginia Beach had similar situations this week.

The Virginia Department of Health removed an advisory for Yorktown Beach on Thursday.

Virginia Beach Department of Health has lifted its advisory for the area near the Lynnhaven Inlet, from Starfish Road to Rockbridge Road. One remained in effect for a stretch of water from the end of the 5000 block of Ocean View Ave. to Mortons Road.

