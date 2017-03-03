T-Mobile to give FREE MLB.TV Premium subscription to customers

Fans cheer as the new Guinness World Record for the largest toast is displayed on the large screen after the attempt during the eighth inning of the baseball game. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

(WVEC) -- Baseball lovers and T-Mobile customers unite!

The cell phone provider will be offering all of their customers a free subscription to MLB.TV Premium, and MLB.com at Bat Premium, this April.

Both subscriptions combined usually cost around $130 a year.

MLB.TV is a streaming service that viewers use to watch every baseball game, including ones that are out-of-market for the viewer's area. Games may be streamed live or on demand.

Once viewers register, they will be able to watch games through the app on any compatible connected device, a list of compatible devices are listed here.

The free subscription will be offered to customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which rewards customers with various offers every Tuesday of the year.

The offer will be available on April 4, in celebration of MLB's Opening Week.

The subscription will only be free for one year, it will expire on February 28, 2018.

For more information, visit the T-Mobile website here.

(© 2017 WVEC)