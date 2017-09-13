Target recalls dresser, tip-over hazard

(Photo: Target)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WVEC) -- Target has recalled the room essential 4-drawer dresser due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

On Wednesday, they released the recall claiming the dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. The firm received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing.

One report claims the dresser tipped over on two three-year-olds, but no injuries were reported.

Target sold the dressers nationwide and online from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118.

Over 175,000 have been sold in the United States, and 3,000 additional units were sold in Canada.

The dresser has three colors, black, maple and espresso.

Anyone customers with this dresser are asked to immediately stop using it if it is not properly anchored to the wall.

Customers can return the dresser to any Target store and receive a full refund.

