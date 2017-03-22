Taylor is region's lone lawmaker supporing health care overhaul bill

heathcarereform_congress.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Just one member of the Hampton Roads Congressional delegation supports the current health care overhaul bill scheduled to be voted upon Thursday.

Second District Republican Representative Scott Taylor said he had been leaning yes. And now that he says that the Affordable Care Act overhaul bill has corrected huge premium increases for the elderly, he's totally on board.

And, as for projection from the Congressional Budget Office that 14 million Americans would lose coverage the first year, Taylor's not sold.

"I'm not here to bash the CBO," he said. "I just got here two months ago, there are other people with their various opinions. But I will say, the CBO overestimated on Obamacare. They said there'd be 26 million on the plan. There's only ten this year."

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine oppose the change. As do local House members Rob Wittman, Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin, with McEachin saying today, "I will not stand by and watch this country roll back progress."

But the White House today was upbeat on the bill's prospects. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: "We're getting there slowly but surely. And feel confident when the votes comes up, we'll have the votes."

22 Republican no votes in the House would kill the bill. Taylor said he's confident it will pass. In the house. As for the Senate, he said, "it's anyone's guess."

