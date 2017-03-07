TCC to host IT and Cyber Security career fair and hiring event

Job Fair This Way (Photo: amanalang)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Tidewater Community College will be holding a job fair and hiring event for IT and Cyber Security careers, March 16.

The career fair and hiring event will be held on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC's Virginia Beach campus. It will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.

It will be free and open to the public.

Those who attend the event will need to wear appropriate interview attire and multiple copies of their resume.

Organizations attending the event include:

360IT Partners

4 Star Technologies, Inc.

CIA

City of Chesapeake

EMW, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

InMotion Hosting

NTT DATA Federal

Sentara Independence

Applicants will need to RSVP to the event by registering on the TCC's Career Success Network. If you would like to register and are not a TCC student or alum, you may register as a guest.

For more information, call (757) 822-7228.

