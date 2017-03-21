Teachers angered after Suffolk school board adopts new budget

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Tempers flared and tensions tightened in Suffolk immediately after the school board approved its upcoming budget for next school year.

Teachers didn't hold back their feelings, letting the board know exactly how they felt.

"I'm definitely leaving Suffolk. I'm 100 percent leaving. Applications are already being put out," one teacher told 13News Now.

They wanted another one percent added to the two-percent raise already in the budget that was adopted.



All but one board member backed them up in hopes of keeping quality teachers.

"I feel really bad. You heard the teachers as they left the room and we're going to pay for it," said board member David Mitnick.

Chair Michael Debranski said he'd like to ask for another year to work on it and teachers should look at what the board has tried to do for them the last couple of years.

"I think it's passionate and heartfelt but it's misplaced," said Debranski about how teachers reacted to the board's decision.

"This is time for me to leave which one of the school board members gave me advice and said leave if you're in Suffolk," said a teacher at the meeting.

Non-administrative staff asked for the raise after finding out the Superintendent, Dr. Deran Whitney, was approved for a 13 percent raise in a special school board meeting. This brings his salary to $200,000.

Debranski said the board made the decision in closed session. School test scores came out early and the raise was confirmed quickly, said Debranski.

Debranski said test scores were exceptional last year and Whitney was a big part of that success. He also said a study, initiated by the city council, revealed the Whitney needed a raise.

Funds were freed up after two deputy superintendents left and Whitney was the ideal person to give a raise to, since he hadn't had one in years, said Debranski.

"He deserved it, he earned it. His pay is still at the bottom of the scale, though," said Debranski.

