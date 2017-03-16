Teachers threaten to quit after Superintendent receives pay raise of more than $20K

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va (WVEC) -- School Board Chairman, Dr. Michael Debranski, has apologized after a communication error with teaching staff.

“I apologize for that myself, but it was not meant to be anything but good faith,” said Debranski.

On Wednesday at a special school board meeting, many teachers threatened to quit.

They were outraged over a more than $20,000 pay raise for the schools Superintendent, Dr. Deran Whitney.

“Not only am I again here fighting for decent pay, but now I’m faced with the question of ‘Should I stay in Suffolk?” said Natalie Street, a third grade teacher.

In Street’s case, she said she’s been fighting for adequate pay over the past five years.

Parent, Kristen Pate, was sad when she saw her son’s teacher fighting for pay.

“It breaks my heart it really breaks my heart,” Pate emotionally said. “My son, he struggled in school. And this is one of the first years I have seen him be excited to go to school.”

Many teachers said they were not informed of the significant raise.

Debranski said the board made the decision in closed session. School test scores came out early and the raise was confirmed quickly, said Debranski.

Debranski said test scores were exceptional last year and Whitney was a big part of that success. He also said a study, initiated by the city council, revealed the Whitney needed a raise

Funds were freed up after two deputy superintendents left and Whitney was the ideal person to give a raise to, since he hadn’t had one in years, said Debranski.

“He deserved it, he earned it. [His pay] is still at the bottom of the scale, though,” said Debranski.

Debranski said he understands the outrage because this was the first year a raise was so high.

He said the action was necessary for the school system to remain competitive with neighboring cities.

The city attorney is evaluating the budget meeting process and Debranski said he plans to work with city council to provide more significant raises for teachers.

“We’re going to do everything we can to retain that teacher first and provide them with opportunities,” said Debranski.

