Team coverage of flooding, damage from coastal storm

Many areas of Virginia and North Carolina saw a lot of rain, flooding and damage Tuesday, thanks to a coastal storm that hit overnight.

Virginia Beach with 13News Now Ali Weatherton





In Virginia Beach, boat owners and sellers prepared for the storm by securing their boats at a local marina.

Chris Beardsley works for Annapolis Yacht Sales. On Tuesday afternoon, it was all businesses as he secured a brand new boat that's for sale.

"You want to make sure you have lines tight so that they are going to keep the boat off of the dock so it's not rubbing off the corners and it's not going to move forward and back so the cover is nice and tight so it won't get into the cockpit area," Beardsley said.

Beardsley did all he could to make sure the boat can withstand the possible high winds and not get damaged.

"If it would bump into the dock," he explained. "It could cause some pretty expensive damage."

Beardsley plans to come back to the marina Wednesday morning to check on the boat.

He is hoping it's in the same condition as he saw it before the storm.

Chesapeake with 13News Now Laura Geller





In the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake residents and workers spent the day fearing flooding. At high tide the water near the bridge overtook the concrete barrier setup to hold it in. Almost an hour later, the water was still several feet beyond the bank.

For many people, weather like Tuesday’s storm reminds them of severe situations, which left them cleaning up and recovering for quite some time.

A photo from the Nor’Easter of 2009 shows the area underwater. The street signs are the only indication there’s even a road underneath the water.

Picture of past flooding in Great Bridge

Julia Haddox, who works at Kelly’s Tavern in Great Bridge feared a repeat of that situation.

“It’s going to damage the building as well as everything out here,” she worried. “So we would have to get a lot of new stuff, get people in here to clean everything and rebuild mostly.”

Emergency management officials said there was some ponding on the roads during the heaviest rainfall. Luckily, despite some localized flooding, the employees at Kelly’s Tavern were able to keep the business open, at least until the next storm.

Surry County with 13News Now Niko Clemmons

High tides Tuesday afternoon had the potential of halting the ferry, an important way of getting between Jamestown and Surry County.



Fortunately, that was not the case Tuesday afternoon.



VDOT crew were monitoring conditions along the Jamestown Scotland Ferry all day.



Officials say when tidal levels get to 4.5 feet above Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW), two of their four vessels can no longer operate, as they can’t fit under the ramps. At 5 feet MLLW none of the vessels can fit under the ramps.

Oceanfront with 13News Now Jaclyn Lee

In the wake of a storm moving through Hampton Roads, visitors at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront were not deterred.

Throughout the day Tuesday, families lined the beach and walked down the boardwalk, despite warnings that heavy wind and rain would pummel the coast.

"we're actually pretty excited about that because I want to see the storm on the water," said Jennifer Byrd, visiting from Alston, Pa.

Beach Pier Gift Shop, located on the Oceanfront Pier, said it benefits from bad weather.

"We have a lot of people who want to come down in the storm, said Assistant Manager Peg Hines. "They want to be down here to see the waves, see the water."

Hines said when it starts raining, visitors discover the store when trying to take cover.

When 13News Now asked what she expected for the rest of the day, she said, "People coming in and out, checking on the weather, enjoying the view, we have one of the best views on the beach."

