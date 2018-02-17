Teen dies after kayak overturns in the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A high school senior in Virginia has died after his kayak overturned in the James River.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that William Christian Wood III, who went by Christian, celebrated his 18th birthday less than two weeks before Monday's accident.



Richmond's Fire and Emergency Services department said Wood was kayaking with a friend when he was caught in rough waters. His friend pulled him out of the water and performed CPR. But Wood was taken off life support on Tuesday.



Wood planned to attend Virginia Tech and major in physics. The teen was an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate at Trinity Episcopal High School.



Rob Short, head of the Richmond school, said the Midlothian teen was an "elite kayaker" who traveled all over the country following his passion.

