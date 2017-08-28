Teen injured, 17-year-old charged after three-vehicle crash in Norfolk

(Photo: Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged following a Monday morning three-vehicle crash where a teenage girl was hurt.

We're told officers responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. at Virginia Beach Blvd. and Church St.

Authorities tell us a 17-year-old boy was driving a tan SUV when he tried to make a left onto Virginia Beach Blvd. However, he did not yield to oncoming traffic and hit a blue car, causing the SUV to overturn.

Two girls were passengers in the SUV the 17-year-old was driving. A 13-year-old girl in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

She was able to get out of the SUV on her own and medics rushed her to CHKD for treatment.

Police issued a summons for failure to yield to the 17-year-old driver.

