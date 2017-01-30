Teen punished after posting threat against Cox High School

Cox High School in Va. Beach (Photo: Va. Beach Schools Website)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Cox High School student is now facing disciplinary action after staff say the student made a threat against the school on social media.

The school became aware of the alleged threat Monday, when the school resource officer was informed that one of the students had taken to social media to post a threatening message towards to school.

Staff immediately identified the student, and disciplinary action was taken.

Randi Riesbeck, the principal of Cox High School, used this incident as an opportunity to ask parents to talk to their children about the appropriate use of social media.

Riesbeck said, in a statement to parents, that students who make threats, even as a joke, will face disciplinary action at school, and potential criminal charges.

There is no word on if the student will face any criminal charges at this time, or what the threat was.

